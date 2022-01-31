Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp reduced its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up about 0.6% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 42.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,151,000 after acquiring an additional 280,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.81. 8,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,274. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.