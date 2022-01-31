Bruce & Co. Inc. Sells 77,000 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bruce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 77,000 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 4.5% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $126.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,208. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day moving average is $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $224.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

