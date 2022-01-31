BSClaunch Reaches 1-Day Volume of $27,948.00 (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BSClaunch has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. BSClaunch has a total market capitalization of $78,847.05 and $27,948.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00047822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.46 or 0.06823964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,177.46 or 0.99588454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00051876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052690 BTC.

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

