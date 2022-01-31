Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Badoo and Bumble, two of the world’s highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, the Bumble app is one of the first dating apps built with women at the center, and the Badoo app, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

BMBL stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.51. 2,184,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,370. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

