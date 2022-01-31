BZEdge Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $608,247.66 and $40.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00047383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.33 or 0.06808888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,086.98 or 1.00034948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00051358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052192 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

