C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) in the last few weeks:

1/27/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

1/12/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $125.00.

1/6/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Improving freight market conditions are aiding C.H. Robinson. Total revenues jumped 42.4% year over year in the first nine months of 2021 due to increased volumes and higher pricing, amid tight capacity. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In December 2021, C.H. Robinson hiked its dividend to 55 cents per share (annually: $2.20) from 51 cents. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past six months, owing to its shareholder-friendly measures and the improvement in its operations due to increased freight demand. However, escalating operating expenses (increased 15% year over year in the first nine months of 2021) have the potential to limit the company’s bottom line. Rising capital expenditures are an added headwind. C.H. Robinson’s weak liquidity position is also encouraging.”

CHRW stock opened at $104.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 48.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,110 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

