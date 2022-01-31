Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,208,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Magna International were worth $166,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at about $82,776,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the third quarter valued at about $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 48.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 348,205 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,136,000 after acquiring an additional 228,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 29.7% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 583,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,932,000 after acquiring an additional 133,708 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Shares of MGA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.11. 14,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,742. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

