Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,576,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.23% of Citigroup worth $321,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $64.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,120,014. The firm has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.67. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

