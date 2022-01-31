Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,894,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,709,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.44% of Enbridge worth $353,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after buying an additional 427,996 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after buying an additional 188,936 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge by 24.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after buying an additional 1,876,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Enbridge by 9.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after buying an additional 1,697,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 34,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 120.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

