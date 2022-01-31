Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 98,205 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,188,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,205 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 1.3% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $631,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

FIS traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.89. The stock had a trading volume of 42,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average of $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 317.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

