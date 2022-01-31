Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,089,648 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,089,648 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.35% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $269,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after acquiring an additional 67,618 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.07.

MMC traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $149.98. 7,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $109.97 and a one year high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.