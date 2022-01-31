Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,378,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,924,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,378,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $229,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 557.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 78,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.62. 114,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,408,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average of $84.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

