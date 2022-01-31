Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Down 33.4% in January

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 111.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $26.14 on Monday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

