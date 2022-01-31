California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 64,321 EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of EHang as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter worth $18,239,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EHang by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of EHang by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,556,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,924,000 after purchasing an additional 810,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter worth $4,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EH opened at $14.36 on Monday. EHang Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $129.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.13 million, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 60.98% and a negative net margin of 251.87%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

