California Public Employees Retirement System Buys New Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 124,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.08% of Broadstone Net Lease as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 107,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 455.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 567,964 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $22.89 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 185.97%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.