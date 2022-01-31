California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 20,053 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.08% of iQIYI worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 10.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth $226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 344.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,799,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,546 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 39.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 34.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQ. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.87.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

