California Public Employees Retirement System Takes $941,000 Position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 306,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Gaotu Techedu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $14,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOTU stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $438.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -1.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaotu Techedu has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

