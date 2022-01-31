Calix (NYSE:CALX) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CALX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Westpark Capital raised their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Calix alerts:

CALX stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34. Calix has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,694.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,015. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Calix by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Calix by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Calix by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.