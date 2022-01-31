Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOS opened at $29.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

