Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,708,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73,900 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 2.9% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 1.65% of Canadian National Railway worth $1,356,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.82. 12,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,598. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

