Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,209,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,718,000 after purchasing an additional 512,682 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,341,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of CP opened at $72.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.