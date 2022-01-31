Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Up 6.6%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.90 and last traded at C$9.89. 533,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,353,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$51.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on Canopy Growth and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

