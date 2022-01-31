Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Has $273.26 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,809,775 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,059 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for about 9.6% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $273,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 72.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Xilinx by 75.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.11. The stock had a trading volume of 67,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,957. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.56.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

