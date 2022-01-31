Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $38.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

