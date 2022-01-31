Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,145,000 after acquiring an additional 73,123 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARWR stock opened at $50.09 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average is $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

