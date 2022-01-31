Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 82.1% over the last three years. Capital Product Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $290.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

