Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $98.50 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.