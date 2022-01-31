Capitolis Advisors LLC Makes New $438,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 459.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $45.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

