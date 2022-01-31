Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 2,279 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 90.1% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in ResMed by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ResMed by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,966 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,522 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.50.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $216.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

