Capitolis Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 35,913 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 86.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

NYSE:DIS opened at $138.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

