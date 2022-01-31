Caption Management LLC Buys New Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after acquiring an additional 427,996 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,936 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,208 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Enbridge by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $813,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,064 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $41.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

