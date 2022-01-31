Caption Management LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BRF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 850,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRF by 127.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BRF by 1,919.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,918 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BRF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 231,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 49.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 242,216 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BRF alerts:

Shares of BRFS opened at $4.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Brf S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.86%.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

BRF Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.