Caption Management LLC Makes New Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,920,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,929,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 76,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

