Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives €176.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €176.88 ($200.99).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

ETR:AFX traded up €2.05 ($2.33) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €141.25 ($160.51). The stock had a trading volume of 141,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of €117.20 ($133.18) and a 52 week high of €202.00 ($229.55). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €169.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €177.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion and a PE ratio of 53.46.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

