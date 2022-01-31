CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Price Target Cut to $15.00

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRTS. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $441.86 million, a PE ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 2.56.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $141.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.77 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CarParts.com by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

