Carpenter Technology (CRS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CRS opened at $28.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 113.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after buying an additional 177,606 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

