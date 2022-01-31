Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Shares of CE stock opened at $153.18 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

