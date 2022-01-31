Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 409.58 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19. Celsius has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

