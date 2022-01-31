Cenovus Energy (CVE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE: CVE) in the last few weeks:

1/28/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$17.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$19.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

1/6/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

1/6/2022 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$25.00.

12/26/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$19.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$19.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$19.00.

12/8/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$19.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CVE traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,461,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,160. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.62 and a 1-year high of C$19.23.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

