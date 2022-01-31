Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 31,694 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

