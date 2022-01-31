Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.42% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,656,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,805,000 after acquiring an additional 85,081 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $49.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45.

