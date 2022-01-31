Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 367 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,834 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

SBUX opened at $97.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.83 and a 200 day moving average of $113.00. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

