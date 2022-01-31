Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,053 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 184,208 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,878,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 57,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 33,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MCR opened at $7.93 on Monday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

