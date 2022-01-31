Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Down 2.9%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.74. 115,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,959,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.35.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 6.03.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
