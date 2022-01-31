Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Down 2.9%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.74. 115,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,959,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.35.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 6.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

