Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.76. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

