CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.17. CGI reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

GIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. increased their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.88. 3,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,053. CGI has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $93.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CGI by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after purchasing an additional 72,179 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 42.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CGI by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,332,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,966,000 after purchasing an additional 97,984 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 1.8% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 470,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,933,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

