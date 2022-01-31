CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,965 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.16% of CGI worth $33,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in CGI by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB opened at $82.68 on Monday. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.