Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CHGG. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of CHGG opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54. Chegg has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Chegg by 6.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth $2,986,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

