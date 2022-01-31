China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Short Interest Up 52.9% in January

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CHGI stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 9,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,729. China Carbon Graphite Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

About China Carbon Graphite Group

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of graphite products. It offers graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Diamond Bar, CA.

