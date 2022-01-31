China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Short Interest Up 52.9% in January

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
CHGI stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 9,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,729. China Carbon Graphite Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.
About China Carbon Graphite Group
