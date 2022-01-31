Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $2,206,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 547,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,211,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,466,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHD traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $101.32. The stock had a trading volume of 45,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,519. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.99. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

